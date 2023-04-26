Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 1,455,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

