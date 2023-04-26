Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 522,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after buying an additional 218,964 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.76. 4,711,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,464. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.