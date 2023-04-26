Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 496 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,586.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 393,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 387,703 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. 1,173,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,394. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

