Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.24. 1,258,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,492. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

