Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,017 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.07. 1,031,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,475. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

