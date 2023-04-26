Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 92,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 2,299,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,043. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

