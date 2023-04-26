Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 4,688,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,405,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

