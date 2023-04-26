Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 23.1%

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Rating) traded down 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 440,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,312% from the average session volume of 31,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Route1 Stock Down 23.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
Route1 Company Profile
Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.
