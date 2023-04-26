Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 12.9 %

CMG traded up $230.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,010.01. The stock had a trading volume of 697,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,636.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,047.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

