RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $21.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

