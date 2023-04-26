Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Natixis grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 83,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 70,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,088 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

