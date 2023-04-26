Sarah Js Glickman Sells 5,042 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,040. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

