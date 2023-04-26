Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

