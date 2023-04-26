Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Saul Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Down 1.2 %

BFS stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $853.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Saul Centers by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.