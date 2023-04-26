Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,803 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

