Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

