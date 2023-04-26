SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.81 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

