Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €6.77 ($7.52) and last traded at €6.73 ($7.48). 720,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.64 ($7.38).

SHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.89) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.67) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.89) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.89) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.56) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.38.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

