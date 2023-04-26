Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of SLB opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

