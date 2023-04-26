Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

