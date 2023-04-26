Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
