Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 681,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,431. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

