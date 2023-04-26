Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.47 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBCF opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

