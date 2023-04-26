Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share.

United Airlines Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

UAL stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $61,857,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.