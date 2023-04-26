Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 32,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

