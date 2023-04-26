Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Secom Price Performance
OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 32,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,846. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.
About Secom
