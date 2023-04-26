Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.29 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $19.29 million and approximately $3,153.95 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00141821 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00066587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038950 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003579 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00632199 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,346.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

