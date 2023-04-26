Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 54.44% and a return on equity of 25.11%.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRTS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 29.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

