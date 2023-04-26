Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 121,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Sernova Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.57 million and a PE ratio of -37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.57.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

