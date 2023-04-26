Short Interest in Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Declines By 68.2%

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Advantagewon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ANTGF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Advantagewon Oil has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corp. operates as a junior exploration company. It provides oil and gas exploration, development, production and marketing in Texas. The company has acquired three properties: Saratoga, La Vernia and Lerma. The company was founded on July 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

