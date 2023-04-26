Short Interest in Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Grows By 542.1%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 542.1% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Agronomics Price Performance

Shares of AGNMF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.15. 11,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,165. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.16. Agronomics has a 52 week low of 0.12 and a 52 week high of 0.27.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

