Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Increases By 247.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,700 shares, a growth of 247.3% from the March 31st total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,272,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBWTF remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. 322,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,128. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 138.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.