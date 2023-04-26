Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Increases By 523.1%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 523.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

BKKLY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

