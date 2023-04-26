Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Decreases By 99.9%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Greggs Stock Performance

GGGSF remained flat at $33.50 during trading on Wednesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. Greggs has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGGSF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 3,200 ($39.97) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,020 ($37.72) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

