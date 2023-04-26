Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 71.5%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the March 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,914,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

KBWY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,790. The firm has a market cap of $200.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

