Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Increases By 200.0%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

MAQC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 477,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,144. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Institutional Trading of Maquia Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAQC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

