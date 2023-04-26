Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Decreases By 54.3%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United Community Banks Stock Down 3.2 %

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 7,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.