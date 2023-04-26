Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Expands By 953.3%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 953.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSDA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,545. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

