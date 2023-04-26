Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
Signet Jewelers Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of SIG opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers
In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $17,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.