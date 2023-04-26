Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SIG opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $17,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

