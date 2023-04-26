Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. Silgan also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Silgan Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

