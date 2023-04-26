Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.25 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.78.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $6.08 on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. 582,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.