SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

