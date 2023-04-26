Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.1 %

SFNC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 80,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 298,998 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

