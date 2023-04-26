Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 2.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.91. 104,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,708. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

