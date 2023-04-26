SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $440.36 million and approximately $42.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,804.64 or 1.00031456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002226 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.35316486 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $38,691,692.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.