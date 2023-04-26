Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 60.1% in April

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

SINT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 48,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sintx Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

