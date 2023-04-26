Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BLCN traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 6,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.