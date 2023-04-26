Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Sirius XM has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

