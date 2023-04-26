SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -277.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NYSE SLG opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $75.64.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

