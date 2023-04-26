Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Slam Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Trading of Slam

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Slam by 117.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Slam by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Slam by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.