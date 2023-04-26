Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$168.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOT.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.77.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

